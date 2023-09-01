Stanford University has ended a lease with its chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity, a chapter that both pushed for racial inclusivity in the 1960s but was also the subject of controversy for alleged on-campus druggings in 2018.
The university hopes the termination of the ground lease will help establish fairness in access to housing among the 24 other recognized Greek organizations on campus that can apply to live in one of the university’s 10 Greek houses on a four-year cycle.
The Sigma Chi House, located at 550 Lasuen Mall, was the only undergraduate residence overseen by a non-university entity, according to Stanford.
The alumni corporation that manages Sigma Chi’s on-campus residence — Alpha Omega House Corporation — characterizes the end of their lease as an unrightful seizure of a house that they have invested millions of dollars into maintaining.
In 2018, Sigma Chi garnered media attention after multiple allegations that students had been drugged at a party that took place at the Sigma Chi House — allegations the AOHC deny.
Following the party, the university removed its recognition of the chapter for a minimum of three years for violating party planning, alcohol and controlled substance policies — the chapter, at the time, was already on probation due to earlier violations.
After an investigation of the chapter from its international organization, the Stanford chapter was also suspended by the organization, the university said.
