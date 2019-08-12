The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday, the eighth of the summer season, because of unhealthy levels of smog in the region.
A high-pressure system over the Bay Area is expected to bring high temperatures and delay ocean breezes, causing an unhealthy amount of ozone, otherwise known as smog, to accumulate, according to the air district.
Ozone pollution can be particularly harmful for seniors, youth and those with respiratory or heart conditions. The air district advises people exercising outside to only do so in the early morning hours when the pollution levels are lower.
People are also encouraged to find alternatives to driving alone such as riding public transit or carpooling.
