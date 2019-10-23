PG&E’s 17-county Public Safety Power Shutoff on Wednesday and Thursday will affect 34,344 of the utility’s customers in three Bay Area counties, according to PG&E.
Power will affect 26,485 customers in Sonoma County and 6,854 in Napa County when power is shut off around 3 p.m. Wednesday and will affect 1,005 customers in San Mateo County when power is shut off around 1 a.m. Thursday. A PG&E spokesman said Wednesday afternoon about 372 customers are expected to lose power.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said power will be off in portions of Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor, and Stewarts Point.
Sonoma County will open three Community Resource Centers at 8 a.m. Thursday for residents to charge electronic devices. Water and air conditioning will be available at each center.
The centers are at the Cloverdale Citrus Fa1r at 1 Citrus Fair Drive in Cloverdale, the Santa Rosa Memorial Veterans Building at 1352 Maple Ave. in Santa Rosa, and the Hanna Boys Center at 1700 Arnold Drive in Sonoma.
Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling neighborhoods and staying visible throughout the outage that is expected to end Thursday afternoon, but it may take a couple days for all residents to have power again, the sheriff’s office said.
The power outage in Napa County will include the west county area including Mt. Veeder, Calistoga, St. Helena, Angwin, Deer Park and northern Lake Berryessa. American Canyon and the city of Napa are not expected to lose power, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said.
The Community Resource Center in Napa County is at the county fairgrounds at 1435 N. Oak St.
As of Wednesday, the San Mateo County outage on Thursday will include portions of Woodside, La Honda and surrounding unincorporated San Mateo County. PG&E said power in San Mateo County should not take long to restore because of the low number of customers affected.
