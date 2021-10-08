SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — One person was grazed by a bullet and multiple people were injured in fights when a melee broke out Thursday night following a professional soccer game in Northern California, authorities said.
San Jose police reported at least one shooting at PayPal Park after the San Jose Earthquakes played Cruz Azul. The gunshot wound victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers arrested five people, including one person for firearms violations, San Jose police said on Twitter.
More than 40 officers responded to the stadium and declared an unlawful assembly.
San Jose is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) south of San Francisco.
