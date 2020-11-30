By San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly announced he’s resigned from the position after he was charged by federal prosecutors on Monday with honest services wire fraud.
Prosecutors allege Kelly, 58, was involved in a “long-running bribery scheme and corrupt partnership” with construction company executive Walter Wong in which Wong provided Kelly with cash, international vacations and meals, among other perks, as Wong sought a multi-million-dollar contract for his company.
“I am not guilty of these charges,” Kelly said in a statement. “I have devoted my entire career to public service. As many of my colleagues at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission are aware, I had intended to retire in the next 18 months. Unfortunately, I need to leave my position now in order to defend myself, my legacy and my family.”
Mayor London Breed called the allegations “disturbing and unacceptable,” and said she’s appointed SFPUC Deputy General Manager Michael Carlin as acting general manger for now. Next, she said, the SFPUC Commission will begin a national search for a permanent replacement.
“As public officials, we have to hold ourselves to the highest standard and put the public good before all else. As I’ve said from the beginning, any city employee involved in issues related to this investigation needs to cooperate and come forward with any information,” she said.
Kelly was appointed to the position by Mayor Ed Lee back in 2012.
According court documents, in 2015, as Wong sought a contract from the SFPUC for his company Green Source Trading LLC to convert the city’s streetlights to smart LED technology, Kelly allegedly provided him with confidential information and offered to delay the bidding process as Wong’s company drafted a proposal.
Additionally, in 2016, Wong funded a family trip for Kelly to China, which included City Administrator Naomi Kelly, who is married to Harlan Kelly, prosecutors said.
During the trip, Wong allegedly had Harlan Kelly pay for the airfare himself and then reimbursed him with cash. Wong also payed for the family’s hotels and meals during the trip, according to prosecutors.
Following the trip, Harlan Kelly allegedly texted Wong, “Thank you for the best family vacation ever! A little something for everyone!”
Wong, who pleaded guilty back in June to two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, apparently told federal officials that he always paid for meals when he and Kelly met. He also allegedly admitted to providing Harlan Kelly with personal car service and jewelry.
Harlan Kelly becomes one of several people charged under the FBI’s public corruption investigation, including former Recology group government and community relations manager Paul Fredrick Giusti, 64, who was charged just earlier this month with bribery and money laundering for allegedly helping embattled former Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru launder over $1 million.
In January 2020, prosecutors charged Nuru with honest services wire fraud and lying to the FBI in connection with a never-completed scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for aid in obtaining a restaurant concession.
In addition to Wong, others charged include restaurateur Nick Bovis, former Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services director Sandra Zuniga, former DPW engineer Balmore Hernandez, construction company owner Florence Kong, and construction company executives Alan Varela and Bill Gilmartin.
Kelly’s attorney Brian Getz stressed his client’s innocence.
“He has done nothing wrong. We are not seeking any kind of deal, dispositions, settlement or compromise,” he said.
Getz added he will be requesting a trial date when Kelly, who is currently out of custody, makes his scheduled initial court appearance Dec. 8.
