On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to authorize a permit for ticketed concerts at the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park on the weekend following the popular Outside Lands Festival in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Outside Lands Festival infrastructure will be dismantled and removed from the park, but the performance stage will remain for another weekend of concerts held by Another Planet Entertainment LLC.
With all board members present, the only no vote came from Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the city’s Richmond District that is along the park’s northern border and includes a main access road to the concerts.
“I do recognize the benefits of these concerts bringing to our overall city budget and the vitality additional concerts would bring to our downtown areas,” said Chan, who was the only speaker among supervisors or members of the public when the measure came to a vote and said why she nevertheless opposed the plans.
She read a list of complaints from her constituents that included residential parking availability, north-south road access, noise and crowd nuisances, including vandalism, and impact on wildlife habitat. “Those are real concerns for Richmond,” Chan said. “They’re probably very, very different from your constituents and how they view these concerts.”
The measure was supported by Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the Sunset neighborhoods.
“It will be exciting to find out who is headlining those shows,” Engardio said.
