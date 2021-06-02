San Francisco police on Wednesday released security video in a continuing search for a woman whose hair was set on fire May 2 on a city bus by another passenger. Officers from the Tenderloin station responded to a 2:25 p.m. report of an aggravated assault on board the No. 5 Fulton Street Muni bus as it traveled on McAllister Street near Leavenworth Street.
The bus driver told them a female passenger’s hair had been set on fire by a Black male in his teens, last seen wearing a red long sleeve top with colored log on the front, matching red pants and a black backpack.
The suspect and two acquaintances police call persons of interest fled the bus and were last seen running eastbound on McAllister Street.
The driver told police that other passengers assisted the woman, who left prior to the arrival of police.
The woman is described as of Filipino or Latin descent, between 50 and 60 years old, with eyeglasses and dark hair.
Investigators believe both the woman and the suspect boarded the coach at McAllister and Laguna streets.
Police are asking for assistance from the public to identify the victim and are encouraging her to come forward to provide a statement.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
