SANTA CRUZ (AP) — Northern California authorities are searching yard by yard and stopping motorists to search cars as they look for a man who allegedly kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter near the popular Santa Cruz beach boardwalk.
Santa Cruz police chief Andy Mills said Friday morning they are looking for Brian Sellen, who should be with the child. Anyone who spots the man should call 911.
Police believe Sellen is on foot and could be hiding in the area.
Santa Cruz police were not immediately available for more details.
