The Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office has announced that the last two defendants from a deadly shooting that occurred in Watsonville seven years ago have been convicted.
Marcos Robles will be sentenced to 100 years to life in prison in December after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, firearms enhancements, gang allegations, felony assault and conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the murders of Ramon Rendon and Jaelyn Zavala on Oct. 10, 2014.
Robles was one eight defendants charged in the case.
Robles and the other co-defendants, all Norteno gang members, conspired to kill a perceived rival gang member who was living at the Valley Inn Motel in Watsonville. He and Michael Escobar put on body armor, concealed their faces, snuck up behind the rivals, then opened fire, firing more than 20 rounds.
Robles shot Rendon in the back 10 times. Escobar, in his attempt to kill Rendon, fired numerous rounds as well, according to the district attorney’s office.
One of those bullets went into the office of the Fish House restaurant, striking and killing Zavala, 4 years old. Escobar was arrested while fleeing the scene, but Robles escaped, fled to Mexico but was eventually arrested there in 2015.
Brandon Ruiz-Martinez plead guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and gang charges related to his involvement in the murders of Zavala and Rendon. Ruiz-Martinez will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the killings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.