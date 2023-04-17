A Santa Clara official is facing criminal charges related to lying about leaking a report on councilmembers and 49ers executives.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office charged Councilmember Anthony Becker with perjury today for allegedly lying to a civil grand jury about leaking a report on relationships between the San Francisco 49ers and city policymakers last year.
“Councilmember Becker violated the public’s trust,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “That an elected official would commit perjury and lie under oath before the grand jury strikes at the very heart of our justice system and requires accountability.”
Becker said he could not comment until he spoke to his attorney.
He is accused of leaking the report several days before it was due to be publicly released, and violating his duty to keep the report confidential, according to the district attorney’s office. Becker is set to be arraigned Monday morning.
The 61-page Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury report from October 2022 accused five Santa Clara City policymakers--dubbed the “49 Five”--of having close ties with 49ers lobbyists. The report raised questions of the team’s political influence over council meetings and votes, and said private meetings between the leaders and team should be recorded. The five include Becker, along with Councilmembers Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Suds Jain and Vice Mayor Kevin Park.
The 49ers refuted the report, calling the jury “stacked” with Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s political allies. The report was released shortly before last November’s election, where Becker and Gillmor faced off. Several of the accused, including Becker, previously told San Jose Spotlight they weren’t interviewed for the report.
Brian Brokaw, a 49ers spokesperson, said the team can only make limited comments given the current investigation.
“The 49ers have cooperated fully with the district attorney’s office in their investigation, and will continue to do so,” Brokaw told San Jose Spotlight.
Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said the city has no comment regarding the grand jury’s decision.
“The city will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation and any impacts it might have on city governance,” she told San Jose Spotlight.
Rich Robinson, a political observer and San Jose Spotlight columnist, said the charges are the latest example of political dysfunction in Santa Clara. This is not the first contentious moment in the city’s relationship with the football team, and a lawsuit between the two over management at Levi’s Stadium only ended last August.
“It’s not healthy for the city,” Robinson told San Jose Spotlight. “All of this political drama, and all this legal drama that goes on, it’s costing taxpayers millions for no real apparent reason, with no substance to it. It’s just sort of ludicrous.”
Gillmor, Watanabe, Hardy, Park and Chahal did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Jain declined to comment.
