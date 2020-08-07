Crime logo 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California grand jury has indicted four people, including a Santa Clara County Sheriff's captain, in an alleged scheme to issue concealed-gun permits to big-dollar donors to the 2018 reelection campaign of Sheriff Laurie Smith, prosecutors said Friday.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced charges including conspiracy and bribery against Capt. James Jensen, campaign committee leader Christopher Schumb, attorney Harpaul Nahal and businessman Michael Nichols.

Smith has not been accused of a crime.

Rosen said the investigation is ongoing.

"We are not done," he said at a news conference.

It wasn't immediately known if any of the four defendants have attorneys.

Prosecutors allege Jensen worked with the other defendants to secure concealed-gun permits in exchange for $90,000 in donations to an independent committee supporting Smith's reelection.

An initial $45,000 donation was made, Rosen said, but the second payment was "forestalled" by the investigation.

