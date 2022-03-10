Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, whose office is under a civil rights investigation by the state attorney general, on Thursday announced she is retiring at the end of her current term next January.
Smith, who started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1973 and has been sheriff for the last 24 years, wrote a letter to the county’s residents announcing her retirement and calling attacks against her tenure as “specious attempts by unsavory political opponents in retribution for serving the public with honor.”
State Attorney General Rob Bonta earlier this year announced he was opening the civil rights investigation into the Sheriff’s Office over allegations that included misconduct in county jails and resistance to oversight.
Last August, the county’s Board of Supervisors gave Smith a unanimous vote of no confidence, citing alleged jail mismanagement, a “pay-to-play” scheme involving gun permits issued by her office, and the death or serious injury of inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.