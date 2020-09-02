Santa Clara County officials advised business owners Wednesday to seek legal counsel rather than appealing to the county for help on what to do if customers are not respecting local and state public health guidelines to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As businesses reopen in the county amid the pandemic, residents are required to follow the state’s face covering mandate when indoors or in close proximity to someone who does not live in their household.
State and local public health officials also continue to advise people to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other and stay home when feeling sick.
County spokesman Todd Naffziger said a business attorney would be better fit rather than the county to help a business owner determine how they should react and whether they can legally refuse service to a customer who refuses to wear a mask or follow other health and safety rules.
“I know we all see those memes that are on social media right now of people getting pushed out of businesses,” he said. “I know a lot of business owners don’t want to have to be that aggressive or firm with their customers, they really hope that people can come in and follow the rules.”
