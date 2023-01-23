The San Pablo Police Department recovered 17 stolen vehicles and identified five suspects in a Bay Area stolen car ring, officers announced on Thursday.
Detectives uncovered the ring after a ShotSpotter reported gunshots in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo on Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. At the scene, an 18-year-old man suffering injuries said someone began shooting him after he tried to confront several people who were attempting to break into his car.
With the help of public safety cameras and weeks of surveillance, detectives identified the suspects as 26-year-old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City, 21-year-old Alexander Martinez of Newark, 20-year-old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark, 20-year-old Alexander Echeverria of Newark, and 19-year-old Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia of Hayward.
Detectives also found that the five suspects were allegedly linked to a series of stolen Jeep SUV’s and Dodge Chargers in the Bay Area.
Alongside the Newark Police Department, San Pablo officers initiated multiple search warrants at each suspect’s residence and storage units in Oakland and San Leandro. Officers said they seized 17 stolen cars, 12 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunitions, body armor vests, high-capacity magazines, gun silencers and vehicle theft equipment.
Martinez, Perez, Echeverria and Torres-Flores were arrested and booked into Contra Costa County. Garcia remains outstanding and is wanted in connection to this case.
