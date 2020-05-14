Organizers of the annual Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco announced Thursday that this year’s series of Sunday concerts from June to August have all been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The 83rd annual version of the free outdoor festival was set to run every Sunday from June 14 to Aug. 16 at Sigmund Stern Grove near 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, with acts including Animal Collective, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macy Gray, Jimmy Cliff, Cuco, Hanson, the San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Symphony and Tower of Power.
Instead, the festival is creating a “Best of the Fest” video series featuring highlights from the past 13 years of the events every Sunday starting June 14. It will be posted on the festival’s website at sterngrove.org as well as its YouTube and Facebook pages.
It is the first-ever year in the history of the festival that it has been canceled, according to organizers.
