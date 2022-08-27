A San Francisco Board of Supervisors candidate who was criticized by many current members of the board for referring to a journalist as a Nazi is being removed from November’s ballot after an investigation by the City Attorney’s Office and the city’s Department of Elections determined she did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday.
Leanna Louie sought to run on Nov. 8 for the District 4 seat, which represents neighborhoods such as the Sunset District on the western end of the city, but the investigation determined that she had not met the burden to prove she had established her legal home at a rented space on 35th Avenue at least 30 days prior to declaring her candidacy, City Attorney David Chiu said.
The investigation was prompted by news articles by editor Joe Eskenazi with the San Francisco-based publication Mission Local that found she had voted in April at a separate address associated with her family on Bridgeview Drive in District 10, then re-registered to vote using her District 4 address on May 7 and declared her candidacy for District 4 supervisor on June 3.
Under city election laws, a candidate has to reside in the district they are seeking for at least 30 days prior to declaring their candidacy.
Earlier this week, Louie posted on Instagram referring to the editor as “Joe EskeNAZI” and later deleted the post. The comment prompted current District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar and many of his colleagues on the board to criticize Louie.
On Friday, the City Attorney’s Office announced the result of its investigation, which found that during the time period of April 3 to May 3 when Louie would have had to change her residency to District 4, she “took insufficient action” to do so, and admitted to continuing to use her District 10 family home as her regular mailing address and the address on her driver’s license during that time period.
