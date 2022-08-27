Leanna Louie

Leanna Louie

A San Francisco Board of Supervisors candidate who was criticized by many current members of the board for referring to a journalist as a Nazi is being removed from November’s ballot after an investigation by the City Attorney’s Office and the city’s Department of Elections determined she did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday.

Leanna Louie sought to run on Nov. 8 for the District 4 seat, which represents neighborhoods such as the Sunset District on the western end of the city, but the investigation determined that she had not met the burden to prove she had established her legal home at a rented space on 35th Avenue at least 30 days prior to declaring her candidacy, City Attorney David Chiu said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription