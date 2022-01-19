For the first time in three years, the number of overdose deaths in San Francisco has gone down, with a 7% decrease in 2021 compared to the previous year, city officials said on Wednesday.
In 2021, there were 650 overdose deaths in the city, compared to 700 in 2020 — marking the first time overdose deaths have declined in the city since 2018 — according to preliminary data from the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fentanyl, a synthetic and very potent opioid drug, is the main factor contributing to the overdose deaths, as a small amount can be deadly, according to a recent report released by the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s Center on Substance Use and Health.
Mayor London Breed credited the drop to several programs that have been implemented to prevent overdoses, including increased funding for drug use and mental health treatment programs.
According to the report, in 2020, a combined effort by coordinated city services was able to reverse more than 4,300 overdoses with naloxone. Also, between Jan. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021, more than 6,800 overdoses were reversed in the city due to increased naloxone distribution.
