After a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in San Francisco caused by the omicron variant, the number of cases in the city are starting to decline, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.
The number of cases peaked earlier this month on Jan. 9 with some 2,164 cases per day on average, however, on Jan. 12, the average number of daily cases dropped to 1,705, according to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
San Francisco continues to have some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with 82% of residents fully vaccinated and 61% of those eligible for a booster having already received their shot.
While hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain relatively high, the city continues to have enough bed capacity and the number of hospitalizations is expected to go down within the next few days to reflect the new, lower daily average caseload.
Additionally, SFDPH data shows that the vast majority, or about 80%, of people hospitalized in the city are not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
