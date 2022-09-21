After passing a resolution last month to include two Muslim holidays on the San Francisco Unified School District’s calendar, the district’s school board voted Tuesday to reverse that decision.
The resolution approved Tuesday will suspend the board’s initial resolution to recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as holidays in the 2022-23 calendar. It also calls for “further analysis” on how to adequately recognize culturally significant holidays for students.
Superintendent Matt Wayne has until Jan. 31 to present his recommendations on best practices on communication, teaching holidays in schools, protecting students from absence-related penalties and how to determine holidays, “based on the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, student-centered outcomes, and compliance with the law.”
Until his presentation of recommendations, the board will not vote on the 2023-24 calendar.
In late August, the same lawyer who sued the school district for renaming schools, Paul Scott, threatened to file another lawsuit against the board for recognizing the two Muslim holidays. He argued that the board is favoring one religion over others, citing a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Establishment Clause.
