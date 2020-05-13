The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced this week reduced rates for certain eligible residential customers for their sewer, power and water bills amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Rates will be reduced by 35% for sewer bills, 30% for Hetch Hetchy public power utility bills, and 15% for water bills for those who have a SFPUC residential account under their name, have experienced income loss due to COVID-19 or the resulting shelter-in-place order, and a maximum income under 200% of the area median income.
For a one-person household, that maximum annual income would be $165,800, or $189,400 for a two-person household, $213,100 for three, $236,800 for four and $19,000 for each additional person, according to the SFPUC.
The reduced rates will be applied retroactively back to March 4 and will go through Sept. 4. People can find out more information about the program and apply by visiting sfwater.org/index.aspx?page=1326.
The SFPUC has also previously suspended water and power shutoffs due to late payments by customers and waived late fees, among other changes due to the pandemic.
