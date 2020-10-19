SF crime logo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have made an arrest in the weekend assault of a Trump supporter and free speech rally organizer who lost two front teeth, officials said Monday.

San Francisco police said they arrested Adora Anderson, 35, of Watsonville in Oakland on Sunday. He was booked into the San Francisco jail on charges of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement.

The organizer of Saturday's event in downtown San Francisco, Philip Anderson of Team Save America, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him "for no reason."

Several hundred counter-protesters surged into the area for the 1 p.m. event, overwhelming the handful of conservative activists. Counter-protesters threw glass bottles, filled plastic bottles, metal cans and eggs, said police. The event was quickly canceled as a public safety hazard.

Three San Francisco officers were injured when they were assaulted with pepper spray and caustic chemicals.

Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech. Members of the group wore red "Make America Great Again" Trump campaign hats and carried pro-police "Thin Blue Line" flags and U.S. flags.

It was not immediately known if Adora Anderson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

