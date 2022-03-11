Nearly a month after San Francisco voters recalled three Board of Education commissioners, Mayor London Breed on Friday announced the three appointees who will replace the recalled commissioners.
Speaking at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology, Breed’s former alma mater, Breed swore in the three new commissioners: Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward.
“This is probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make as mayor because it is about the future of our children,” Breed said. “It’s time for this city and our public school system to get back to the basics of educating our children.”
Hsu was born in China and is a former tech entrepreneur. She currently lives in the city’s Richmond District and is the president of Galileo’s Parent Teacher Student Association, as well as chairperson of the San Francisco Unified School District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. Motamedi, an Inner Sunset resident, currently works as volunteer lead for the National Park Service in the Golden Gate Park National Recreation Area. Most recently she served as co-chair of the SFUSD Public Education Enrichment Fund Committee. Weissman-Ward, a Mission District resident, works as the associate director of the Stanford Law School Immigrants’ Rights Clinic and is a member of the National Lawyers Guild as well as the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
During the Feb. 15 election, voters overwhelmingly approved recalling Board of Education president Gabriela Lopez, vice president Faauuga Moliga, and commissioner Alison Collins. The three ousted board members have already vacated their seats, with Moliga resigning from the position just one day after the election.
Motamedi, Hsu, and Weissman-Ward will serve the remainder of the recently vacated terms through the end of 2022, as all three seats will be up for election in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.