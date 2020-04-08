San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday expanded access to mental health services for first responders and all health care workers as the city grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During a briefing from the city’s Emergency Operations Center, Breed said with 676 cases now confirmed in the city, including 10 deaths, the mental health of first responders, city employees and health care workers needed to be acknowledged.
“Our first responders are folks who we want to make sure are taken care of,” she said. “We know that they are working long hours and they are under an enormous amount of stress and what I’ve reiterated time and time again to people who are out there especially on the front lines working for the city, it is important that we’re doing everything we can to take care of the public, but we have to make sure we take care of ourselves.”
Through a partnership with mobile phone wellness app Cordico, city first responders, as well as all city employees, will be able to access expanded mental health resources like one-on-one employee counseling services and 24/7 mental health care for all city employees.
Those needing long-term mental health counseling will be connected to professionals provided through their health care plans, according to city officials.
