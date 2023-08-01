Hoping to enliven San Francisco’s Civic Center, the city will host a four-day carnival in late August that’s expected to draw 500 to 1,000 people each day, Mayor London Breed’s office announced Monday.
Located on Fulton Street between the Main Library and the Asian Art Museum, the Civic Center Carnival will feature a 100-foot super slide, carnival games, a fun house, and Ferris wheel and spinning teacup rides. There, visitors can feast upon traditional carnival fare including corn dogs, Hawaiian shave ice, funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, caramel apples, and french fries.
The creation of the carnival follows Rec and Park’s announcement of their plans to revitalize neighboring U.N. Plaza. Inspired by projects in Paris, Madrid and Philadelphia, the department will install a street skating area, exercise equipment, and tables for chess, ping pong and teqball.
According to the mayor’s office, the project is set to break ground in September and open around six weeks later.
Seeking to ensure that the areas around the projects are safe for residents, workers and visitors, the mayor’s office said San Francisco will continue to provide law enforcement and cleaning resources around the Tenderloin, Mid-Market and South of Market area, including park rangers focused on Civic Center and U.N. Plaza — the mayor’s recently adopted budget includes eight new park rangers.
The carnival will take place from 2:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25; 12:30-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26; and noon-8 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Visitors over 12 years old must make a minimum $10 purchase toward games, rides or food for entry.
