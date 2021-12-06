SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The owners of a San Francisco restaurant have apologized for denying service to three police officers over the weekend because their weapons made their staff "uncomfortable."

The owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant apologized in a social media post published Sunday following an outcry and calls to boycott the eatery because the officers were asked to leave shortly after they sat down Friday.

The restaurant owners said in a Saturday post that the officers were politely asked to leave because the restaurant is a "safe space and the presence of the officers weapons made us feel uncomfortable."

The officers would be welcome back to the restaurant in North Beach when they were off duty, out of uniform and without their weapons, the post added. The post was deleted Monday.

"We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant," Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liegas, the co-owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant, said in the apology post.

"These are stressful times and we handled this badly," they added.

On Saturday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott tweeted about the incident and said his department encourages officers to support local businesses and get to know members of the community.

"The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing," he tweeted.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription