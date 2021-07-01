San Francisco Bay Ferry service relaunched Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly 16 months ago, beginning with greater service levels, new routes and cheaper fares.
For the next year, one-way fares from the East Bay to San Francisco are $4.50 with Clipper or mobile tickets, and trips from Vallejo to San Francisco will cost $9. Further discounted fares will be available to students, older adults, people with disabilities and others who qualify.
There is also new service to and from the recently built Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal in Alameda, where the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
