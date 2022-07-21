A Sausalito-based sailing cargo ship is concluding its 40-day mission to pick up as much plastic as possible around the Pacific Ocean, and it’s set to dock in the Bay Area next week.
The vessel itself is a 140-foot ship borrowed from the government of the Marshall Islands, but the operation is put on by the Ocean Voyages Institute, a nonprofit that has dedicated the last 14 years to cleaning up plastic in the ocean.
They have picked up some 500,000 pounds of plastic in the fields of garbage found about 1,000 miles off the coast of North America called the Pacific Ocean garbage patch.
“The use of the vessel Kwai, a sustainable sailing cargo ship, assists Ocean Voyages Institute in continuing the removal of plastics from the ocean, which otherwise would break down and hamper ocean plankton’s ability to trap carbon,” the vessel’s captain, Locky MacLean said.
The international crew is made up of seafarers from Kiribati, Fiji, South Africa and beyond, and they’ve been sailing around the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone to track down litter via GPS tags and satellite imagery.
The crew’s main focus is picking up abandoned fishnets, otherwise termed “ghost nets.” Though they don’t possess paranormal powers, these nets can significantly harm marine life — they entangle fish, sea turtles, dolphins and sharks, damage coral reefs and eventually breakdown into tiny microplastics that are impossible to clean up, the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.