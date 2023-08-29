The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the interior North Bay mountains between Tuesday and Wednesday nights because of hot and windy conditions that could lead to the quick spread of wildfires.
The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday and the weather service said the conditions for rapid fire spread will be most prominent in the higher elevations of eastern Napa County.
The forecast is for gusty north winds of 35-40 mph in higher terrains in Napa County, and inland parts of the Bay Area could see temperatures reach the high 90s Wednesday.
This is the first Red Flag Warning issued since October 2021 by the Bay Area office of the weather service, which is telling people to avoid outdoor activities that could spark a fire while the warning is in effect.
Forecasters say cooler weather is expected in the region by the end of the week and through the weekend, with a chance of small amounts of precipitation across the North Bay on Saturday morning and afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.