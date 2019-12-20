Bay Area holiday travel could be disrupted over the next seven days by rain and cool temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters expect widespread rain to affect the region Saturday. Rain will be light to moderate with brief heavy rain possible.
From Sunday night through Christmas Day rain and cold temperatures are possible. Then, widespread rain is expected Thursday and Thursday night. Brief heavier rain and gusty winds may visit the area.
