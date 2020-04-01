Rain is expected to return to most of the Bay Area starting toward the latter end of this week and the early part of next week.
The National Weather Service said a pair of storms is expected to come through the region Saturday and Sunday.
According to meteorologist Ryan Walbrun, the storms are arriving from the Gulf of Alaska, with the first to drop an estimated quarter- to half-inch of rain in the Bay Area on Saturday.
The second system will then hit throughout the day on Sunday and may drop an inch to 1.5 inches in some parts of the Bay.
Walbrun estimated a place like Santa Rosa may see up to 2 inches once the storms pass through.
