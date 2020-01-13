A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit an area approximately 9 miles southwest of Gilroy in San Benito County early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit at about 2:58 a.m., per the USGS, with an epicenter a little more than 9 miles away from the Highway 101 and state Highway 152 junction in Gilroy. There are no reports of injuries or damage.
