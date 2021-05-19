San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Tuesday proposed legislation that would allow for small apartment complexes with up to four units to be built in areas of the city currently reserved for single-family homes.
The proposed ordinance, introduced at the Board of Supervisors meeting, calls for the city to provide an exemption for fourplex buildings to be allowed on corner lots in residential housing zoning districts that only allow for single family homes or buildings with a maximum of three units per lot.
Mandelman said the ordinance would support more housing opportunities for middle-income families and would modestly help alleviate the city’s housing crisis without changing the character of the city’s residential neighborhoods.
“The zoning in many parts of San Francisco was established in the suburbanization era of the 1970s, when San Francisco’s population was three-quarters of what it is today,” Mandelman said during Tuesday's board meeting. “Since then, we have grown by 200,000 people and added over half-a-million jobs, but only about 70,000 new housing units.”
Before being adopted by the board, the ordinance would first require an environmental review, per the California Environmental Quality Act — a process that could take up to six months, Mandelman’s office said.
