ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police were searching Thursday for a San Francisco Bay Area mother they say ran over a barber with her car because she was upset with her son's haircut.
Ruby Delgadillo, 28, confronted the 63-year-old barber Wednesday inside the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch, a city 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco, but the argument moved outside, Antioch police said in a statement.
Witnesses told police Delgadillo got in her car and drove toward the man, striking and pushing him through a glass storefront. The man, who has not been identified, suffered major injuries, police said. He has not been identified.
Delgadillo, of Brentwood, left the scene with her child and remains at large.
Officials asked that anyone with information on Delgadillo or the incident to call police.
