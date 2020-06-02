crime scene logo

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area arrested a man on suspicion of murdering and cannibalizing his own grandmother.

Dwayne Wallick, 37, was arrested Monday after Richmond police allegedly caught him in the act of eating his 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick. Police are unsure of a motive, and continued to investigate, the East Bay Times reported.

Officers responded to the home in a quiet residential area after receiving a report of a man standing over a woman's body covered in blood. When they entered the home, they allegedly found Dwayne Wallick standing over his grandmother, police said.

They ordered Wallick to stop, but he ignored them and continued what he was doing, police said. They used a stun gun on him and after a struggle, he was handcuffed and arrested.

Wallick remains in a hospital, where he is being treated for unspecified physical injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drug use played a role in the crime, police said.

Ruby Wallick was pronounced dead Monday, but her cause of death has not been released.

