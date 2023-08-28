Police in Stockton said Saturday that community members have provided important information which could identify two suspects involved in the shooting of a sergeant earlier this month.
“Investigators are working to corroborate and verify this information,” said the department on social media.
Police released video footage Wednesday of three suspects fleeing after allegedly shooting and wounding the sergeant earlier this month and investigators have been asking the public for help in gathering information.
The sergeant was struck by gunfire and suffered multiple injuries after responding to a call just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 2 about a carjacking that occurred in the 700 block of Bedlow and Knickerbocker drives.
The nine-year veteran of the department had announced over the police radio that he was in pursuit of the car. However, when the sergeant began chasing the vehicle, he was suddenly shot at several times while still in his vehicle near Kentfield Road and Gateway Court.
In bodycam footage from the Police Department shows the officer yell, “”Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired,” and “I’m shot. I’m taking rounds ... he’s still shooting.”
Previously, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said he could not confirm how many shooters were involved, but one arrest had been made.
Sunthawon “Benny” Savon, 20, was taken into custody the same day of the shooting following a long standoff with law enforcement.
The car the sergeant had been following was reportedly stolen from a 69-year-old man who was beaten and carjacked, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.