SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco have broken up a protest outside the ICE building by a group of demonstrators who had set up tents overnight.
KGO-TV reports police early Thursday cited and released 16 adults and one juvenile for illegal lodging.
Police say one adult remains in police custody and will be booked for resisting arrest.
The group was demonstrating against family separation at the border.
Demonstrators from several Bay Area immigration rights groups say they plan to protest in front of the ICE building everyday at noon during the month of August.
They say they will demand the closure of immigration detention facilities.
