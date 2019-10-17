Hundreds of dogs will strut down the runways at the Harvest Moon Cluster dog show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds starting on Thursday through Sunday, according to the American Kennel Club.
The event starts each day at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds at 4501 Pleasanton Ave. at Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton and is free to the public.
The Skyline Dog Fanciers of San Mateo County and the Del Valle Dog Club of Livermore are bringing the show to the area.
Dogs that are not competing are not allowed on the show grounds.
