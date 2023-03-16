PG&E maintenance crews are whittling away Thursday at power outages in the Bay Area caused by the most recent of winter storms.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, there are about 32,000 PG&E customers still without electricity around the Bay Area.
PG&E maintenance crews are whittling away Thursday at power outages in the Bay Area caused by the most recent of winter storms.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, there are about 32,000 PG&E customers still without electricity around the Bay Area.
Tuesday’s storm caused the most storm outages since 1995, company officials said. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, PG&E crews restored power to about 435,000 customers in northern and central California.
“We will not stop working until we get power back for every single one of our customers,” Sumeet Singh, PG&E’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said.
PG&E has more than 5,500 contract and
