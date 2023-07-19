The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday afternoon and evening because of smoke from a wildfire in southwestern Oregon that is expected to move into the region.
The smoke from the Flat Fire in Oregon may be visible across the Bay Area and people at higher elevations may smell smoke, though pollutant levels are not expected to exceed national health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.
