An Oakland Zoo official said that the zoo might be able to reopen in a couple of weeks if not sooner after the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support a COVID-19 variance attestation that county public health officials will submit to the state.

The supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to support health officials in their request for an attestation that, if approved, would allow the zoo to reopen and outdoor dining to resume in the county.

The Oakland Zoo has been closed since March when regional shelter-in-place orders went into effect to limit the spread of the virus.

The vote of support passed unanimously. County public health officials next need to submit the attestation request.

“I’m really pleased and excited that the supervisors moved this forward,” said Nick Dehejia, executive vice president of the zoo.

Activities at the zoo would be limited to outdoor activities. Rides, playgrounds and indoor exhibits would not be open to the public.

Dehejia noted that parks in the area are crowded and the zoo might alleviate a little of the crowding. It would be good for residents’ mental health too, he said.

The zoo would be limiting attendance at the start of the reopening to 2,500 people per day. Ticketing will be part of the process. “We’re going to start extremely slow and safe,” Dehejia said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription