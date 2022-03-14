Stockton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in which a 19-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night, police said.
Two police officers responding to a disturbance call in the 500 block of East Bianchi Road at 10:30 p.m. reported hearing multiple gunshots. They believed they were being shot at and returned fire, according to police.
In a Facebook post, police said the man was found shot near the scene and had a loaded gun magazine.
He was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
The officers involved in the shooting were uninjured.
A multi-agency critical incident investigation with the San Joaquin County District’s Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and the California Department of Justice was launched.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.
