Striking Oakland teachers announced tentative agreements with school officials on so-called common good issues including housing and transportation, historically black schools, school closures and state grants.
The announcement on the Oakland Education Association’s website came with nine school days remaining in the year for 35,000 students. The teacher walkout passed its seventh day on Friday. The union represents about 3,000 teachers and other employees.
A full tentative agreement will be put forward for a vote by all OEA members,” the union said on its website. “Once a full tentative agreement is complete and is approved by the bargaining team, it will be ready for membership to view and ratify.”
There was no announcement of when contract negotiations might conclude, or when a ratification vote will be set.
In addition to seeking pay increases, the teachers are making demands addressing homelessness, environmental issues, and critical upgrades for school facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.