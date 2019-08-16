OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say police issued a citation to an FBI agent last month after the agent's gun was stolen from a parked vehicle in Oakland.
The East Bay Times reports the Oakland Police Department used a 2016 state law requiring law enforcement officers to put weapons in a lock box when leaving them in an unattended vehicle. It calls for officers who don't use lock boxes, or other safety devices, to be cited and fined up to $1,000.
The .45 caliber gun and an FBI jacket were stolen from the agent's vehicle in an Oakland parking lot on July 10. The weapon was later recovered.
A FBI spokesperson declined comment Thursday, citing personnel matters, and declined to provide any details about how or where the weapon was recovered.
