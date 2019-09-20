OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and the family of an Oakland teenager who went missing in May are asking for help in locating the college student.
The East Bay Times reports 19-year-old Jonathan Bandabaila's family and Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Thursday shared details of his disappearance and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.
Bandabaila was last seen May 3 when he left his home to drive to a soccer tournament. His car was found the following day parked in westbound lanes of the Hayward-San Mateo Bridge. Inside, authorities found his soccer gear and the formal clothes he planned to wear to an event.
Deputy Chief Oliver Cunningham says investigators have some leads but did not want to disclose too much information.
The family is offering a $2,500 reward for information.
___
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com
