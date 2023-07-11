As Oakland faces the largest budget deficit in its history, members of the City Council’s finance and management committee Tuesday endorsed a raise to the mayor’s salary that would bump Mayor Sheng Thao’s pay by around $75,000 annually.
Oakland’s Human Resources Department recommended the increase, noting that the mayor’s current salary is lower than the salaries for city managers in six California cities with similar populations to Oakland.
The Oakland City Charter, which determines the formula for setting the mayor’s salary, mandates that the salary set by the City Council should be no less than 70% and no more than 90% of the average salaries of the city managers in those six cities. The new recommended salary of $277,974.54 is the maximum of this range.
Councilmember Janani Ramachandran said that the charter compares “apples to grapes,” as the mayor is a separate position from the city manager. While city managers are appointed rather than elected and have a more technical role, Ramachandran said, they usually make more money.
