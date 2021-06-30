As dry as the Bay Area is in yet another drought year, there are areas of California where it is even drier.
Golden Gate Weather Services released rainfall totals from around the state for the meteorological rainfall season of July 1 to June 30.
While locations in the Bay Area have received about 40% of the rain received in a normal year, desert areas in Southern California are far more dry than normal.
Needles received just 7% of its normal rainfall, and Thermal in the Coachella Valley at 12%, and Palm Springs and Lancaster at 19%.
That is little solace for residents of the increasing number of communities in the Bay Area being asked to conserve water yet again.
The rainfall totals for the following Bay Area, as reported by Golden Gate Weather Service:
• Santa Rosa, 12.95 inches, 38% of the normal 33.78 inches;
• San Francisco, 8.96 inches, 39% of the normal 22.89 inches;
• SFO, 7.87 inches, 40% of the normal 19.64 inches;
• Oakland, 7.62 inches, 41% of the normal 18.68 inches;
• San Jose, 5.33 inches, 40% of the normal 13.48 inches; and
• Salinas, 5.75, 46% of the normal 12.58 inches.
The report author cautions that the figures may be slightly different than those published by the California Department of Water Resources, which uses the Oct. 1 water year instead of the historical meteorological rainfall season of July 1 to June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.