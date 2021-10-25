A storm pummeling the Bay Area continued to flood roads, knock down trees and down power to thousands in the region on Sunday afternoon.
PG&E says more than 147,000 customers around the Bay Area didn’t have power at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Peninsula was hit hardest by the outages, with 46,529 customers down, followed by Marin County, with 41,938 down. There were also significant outages in the South Bay (28,948), East Bay (21,685), and San Francisco (8,644).
Dozens of trees were down, and several roadways closed due to flooding around the area. Authorities in several cities and counties urged residents to stay home and use caution if they need to venture onto roads.
The storm is tied as the third strongest since 1950 on the Bay Area Storm Index (BASI), and the strongest in 26 years, according to Jan Null, a consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services.
The National Weather Service Sunday afternoon issued a flood warning for the Napa River, which was expected to rise above flood stage by late Sunday evening. At 1:15 p.m., the river near St. Helena was at 16.1 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.
Sausalito declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, due to widespread storm damage. At 3:30 p.m., more than 800 PG&E customers were without power. City officials also reported downed trees and power lines and said residents of the tent encampment at Marinship Park were displaced, prompting the city to ask Marin County to set up a shelter in Southern Marin.
The Sausalito Library, at 420 Litho Street, will remain open until 9 p.m. to shelter those without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.