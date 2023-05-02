A private security guard who allegedly shot and killed a young man at a San Francisco Walgreens store last week won’t face charges related to the case, according to prosecutors.
On Thursday, police arrested 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony following the shooting reported at 6:33 p.m. in the area of Market and Fourth streets.
On Monday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said evidence reviewed by her office “clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense.”
“We reviewed witness statements, statements from the suspect, and video footage of the incident and it does not meet the People’s burden to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury that the suspect is guilty of a crime,” Jenkins said in an emailed statement Monday night.
“The killing of Mr. Banko Brown on April 27, 2023, was a tragedy and my heart breaks for his friends and family,” Jenkins said. “No matter the case, however, we must follow the law and the evidence, wherever it leads. We never make decisions based on emotions or what may be politically expedient.”
The announcement came on the heels of a rally organized by the community group Young Women’s Freedom Center to demand justice for Brown and to highlight several issues facing the city’s black and trans residents.
Brown, 24, worked as a community organizer for YWFC.
