Menlo Park residents are being advised to keep an eye out for a mountain lion that was spotted in the Sharon Heights area Monday morning, according to police.
At about 8:45 a.m., Menlo Park police issued an advisory saying a lion was seen along the back fence line at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.
Wildlife officials said that since the big cat didn’t appear to be aggressive, it didn’t represent an immediate danger to the community, according to police.
There have been several mountain lions sightings in and around populated Bay Area communities since the start of the year, including in Petaluma, San Jose, Cotati, Yountville and Stockton.
In January, a child was attacked by a lion in unincorporated San Mateo County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.