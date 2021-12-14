More rainy weather is on the way to the Bay Area later this week after a strong storm blew through the region on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to spread across the Bay Area on Wednesday into Thursday, with cold temperatures in the lower to mid 30s expected late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Forecasters say isolated thunderstorms are possible in the region on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and are likely to be accompanied by gusty winds.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in the North Bay through Thursday night, with lesser amounts elsewhere in the region, and wind speeds up to 40 mph are in the forecast, according to the weather service.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription